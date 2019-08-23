Sunitha Devadas Feels Kerala C.M Helping Thushar Vellapally is a Shrewd Political Move, Here is How

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) Kerala state president Thushar Vellappally was arrested in Ajman, UAE, in a cheque bouncing case. He was eventually released from jail as the bail amount was settled under the leadership of Lulu Group Chairman M.A Yusuf Ali. Thushar was the NDA contestant against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Constituency in Loksabha elections.

Being an NDA contestant, one would have expected CPI(M) to use this opportunity to their advantage, but Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan was quick to send a letter to Foreign affairs minister S Jayasankar, seeking help for the release of Thushar Vellapally. A lot of left supporters feel this was not the right move, especially while even the NDA leaders were silent on the issue. But Left supporter Sunitha Devadas thinks differently.

Sunitha, in her Facebook post, gives two reasons why C.M’s move must be appreciated.

The first one is that the kind of difficulties one will have to face in jail abroad is unparallelled and therefore she feels, Kerala C.M should act if any Malayali finds himself in a problem abroad.

Sunitha says Thushar is with BJP and if C.M can involve in this issue before BJP, it will keep him closer to the Left and thereby strengthening the front.

Check out her Facebook Post.