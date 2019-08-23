Temple wall collapses during Janmashtami celebrations ; 4 dead,several injured

Four people died and as many as 27 people were injured after a wall of a temple collapsed in West Bengal on Friday.

According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in a temple in Kachua area of North 24 Pargana where devotees had gathered to celebrate the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami.

In the wake of the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the family of the deceased. The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs.1 lakh to those who have been critically injured and Rs. 50,000 for others with minor injuries.

According to reports, the sudden collapse of the temple wall triggered a stampede during which the four victims were killed and scores were injured. The reason of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.