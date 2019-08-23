” Those who don’t believe in Veer Savarkar should be beaten in public”, says Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that those do not believe in Veer Savarkar should be beaten in public. He said that these people did not realise the importance of Veer Savarkar in India’s Independence movement.

“People who don’t believe in Veer Savarkar must be beaten in public, because they won’t realise the struggle and importance of Veer Savarkar in India’s independence. Even Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar in the past”, said Uddhav Thackeray.

He said this as the NSU activists has blackened the Savarkar’s statue in the Delhi University. The statue was installed by ABVP led Delhi University Student’s Union.