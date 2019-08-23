Latest NewsInternational

US confirms death of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden’s son

Aug 23, 2019, 07:41 am IST
Less than a minute
Bid Laden Files

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has confirmed the death of Hamza Bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden. “That’s my understanding,” Esper said in an interview late Wednesday with Fox News, when asked if Hamza bin Laden was dead. “I don’t have the details on that. And if I did I’m not sure how much I could share with you,” he added.

US media reported at the beginning of August that bin Laden was killed during the last two years in an operation that involved the United States, citing US intelligence officials. But President Donald Trump and other senior officials have refused to confirm or deny it publicly.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close