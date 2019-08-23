WATCH ; Mouni Roy looks jaw dropping in this satin pink attire

Television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy looks jaw dropping in this satin pink attire. Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Netherlands and is giving major travel goals. Watch the video… After making her presence felt in Akshay starrer ‘Gold’, Mouni has bagged herself some interesting projects on the film front. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which has an ensemble star cast consisting of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni reportedly plays a negative character in the film. Apart from this, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in their upcoming film, ‘Made In China’.