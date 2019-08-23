“Where are you Old Men Headed to” Actor Gives a Fitting Reply to this Man’s Comment

Actor turned politician Mukhesh is known for his witty replies. He is quick to come up with counters and a man on social media, Siraj Bin Hamsa, got a bitter taste of Mukhesh’s counter.

Mukesh had shared a picture on social media where he was with Actor Mammooty and two others. Siraj, taking a dig at the actor posted a comment “Kilavanmar engotta” which translates to “Where are you old men headed to”.

But Mukesh replied that they are going to meet their old friend Hamsa. (hope readers understand the subtle dig).

Both trollers and other social media users have liked Mukesh’s comment. Check out the Fb post.