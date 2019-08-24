4-Storey building collapses ; 2 dead, several injured

At least two people have died in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi as an 8-year-old building collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday. Several others have been injured while many are still feared trapped in the debris.

Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation confirmed that four people were rescued from the debris out of which one had died and other two were critically injured.

“Four people have been rescued so far (from the debris), out of which one is dead and two are critically injured,” he said.

He added that the building was in a dilapidated state and was being vacated when the incident took place.