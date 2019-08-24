5 Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces

Five Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. Two jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were also injured in the gun-battle, they said.

“The exchange of fire took place around 6 am in the forest near Dhurbeda village, located around 20 km away from Orchha police station in the district. It occurred when a DRG team was out on a counter-insurgency operation,” Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input about the location of a Maoist training camp in the interior forest of Orchha, about 350 km from Raipur, a team of DRG raided the place, he said.

The gunfight lasted for around one-and-a-half hour, following which the ultras disappeared into the dense forest, he said.

“During search operations, bodies of five Maoists were recovered from the spot. Besides, a huge cache of weapons was also seized from there,” the officer said.