Another setback to P.Chidambaram: Bar Council issues notice

Congress leader P.Chidambaram who is in CBI custody in INX Max Media scam case has received yet another setback. The bar Council of India (BCI), the statutory body of advocates in the country has issued a show cause notice to the former union minister and his wife Nalini. The Council has summoned the couples to appear before the council on September 28.

A committee consisting of four members has on today issued the notice . The notice was issued in connection with a complaint lodged by a man named Gopikrishnan. Gopikrishnan in the complaint sought action against Chidambaram and wife Nalini, both renowned advocates for ‘misuse’ of their senior-advocate designations.

“After perusal of the complaint, and in the interest of justice, the committee is to issue notice to P. Chidambaram, senior advocate, and his wife Nalini Chidambaram, senior advocate, as well as to the complainant J.Gopikrishnan, to appear before the committee on September 28 at 11.30am at Bar Council of India either in person or through their counsel,” read an order issued by the committee.

It also said that along with the present notice, a copy of the complaint as well as a letter from the deputy registrar of the Supreme Court be sent to the couple, enabling them to submit their replies to the BCI.

The four-member committee comprises senior advocate and BCI co-chairman of S Prabakaran, Ved Sharma, BCI member and co-chairman representing New Delhi, Shylendra Dubey, a member representing Chhattisgarh, and Srimali, a BCI member from Rajasthan.

On May 31, 2019, deputy registrar of the Supreme Court forwarded the complaint to the BCI saying the letter-petition was “self-explanatory” and that it was being forwarded to the BCI “for action as may deem fit.”