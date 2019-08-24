Latest NewsIndia

BSF finds two Pakistani boats abandoned in Indian coast

Aug 24, 2019, 11:47 pm IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) has found two Pakistani fishing boats abandoned in the Indian coast on today. The boats were abandoned near the ‘Harami Nala’ creek along the India – Pakistan border near Kutch district in Gujarat.

The BSF team has conducted a thorough search operation after the boats were found. But nothing suspicious were found from the stwo single engine boats.

‘Harami Nala’ is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area. Form here that the BSF reports cases of seizure of Pakistani fishermen and abandoned boats.

In May this year also a Pakistani fishing boats was captured from the area but the fisherman on board were escaped.

