BWF World Championship: Sai Praneeth settles for bronze medal

In badminton, India’s ace badminton player B.Sai Praneeth has settled with a bronze medal in the Men’s’ singles event in the BWF World Championship in Switzerland.

Sai Praneeth lost in the semi-final clash today. The world No.19 Sai PRaneeth lost to World no.1 Kento Mmomta of Japan. Sai Praneeth lost to the japanese player by 13-21,8-21.

Tough luck! After a couple of top-10 wins, a brilliant @saiprneeth92's dream run at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019 ends with a 13-21, 8-21 SF loss to #1 seed #KentoMomota. Sai's bronze thus brings India's first MS medal in 36 years. Keep it up! ? #IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/0OSumIaz78 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2019

By this achievement Sai Praneeth has become the second Indian men’s singles badminton player to to win a medal in the world meet. This win of Sai Praneeth ended the India’s long wait for a world championship medal in the Men’s singles event. Prakash padukone was the first Indian male badminton player to win a medal in the tournament. Prakash Padukone has won a bronze medal in 1983.