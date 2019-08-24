Latest NewsSports

BWF World Championship: Sai Praneeth settles for bronze medal

Aug 24, 2019, 07:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

In badminton, India’s ace badminton player B.Sai Praneeth has settled with a bronze medal in the Men’s’ singles event in the BWF World Championship in Switzerland.

Sai Praneeth lost in the semi-final clash today. The world No.19 Sai PRaneeth lost to World no.1 Kento Mmomta of Japan. Sai Praneeth lost to the japanese player by 13-21,8-21.

 

By this achievement Sai Praneeth has become the second Indian men’s singles badminton player to to win a medal in the world meet. This win of Sai Praneeth  ended  the India’s long wait for a world championship medal in the Men’s singles event.  Prakash padukone was the first Indian male badminton player to win a medal in the tournament.  Prakash Padukone has won a bronze medal in 1983.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close