Champion bullfighter’s ‘penis’ crushed by bull : Video

In a horrific incident, a bullfighter’s ‘penis’ was crushed by a bull during a bullfight. The incident took place in Spain. The bullfight was took place at the Semana Grande Big Week Fair in Bilbao, basque Country in Northern Spain on yesterday.

Bilbao tiene un nuevo torero, Don Francisco Jose Ureña Valero @UrenaOficial Zorionak maestro, ese sueño que tenías, ya es una realidad. pic.twitter.com/bQDQgBPsLw — Casa Chopera (@CHOPERATOROS) August 23, 2019

The master bullfighter Paco Ureana face this ill fate. His penis was crushed after the bull he was tussling lurched its horns into his pelvic area.

The incident was captured by photographers. In the video the bullfighter can be seen wearing glitzy gold coloured jacket and bright orange pants. When the bull lunged into his pelvic area it can be sen that he is suffering from pain. But at last he won the fight but his pants was stained in blood.