Dacoits create WhatsApp group to plan robberies

The Pakistani police has busted a group of dacoits in the country who formed a ‘whatsapp group’ to plan robberies and for better coordination for planning and executing crimes. The whatsapp group was named ‘ Dakaiti Qaumi Movement (DQM). The group had 10 members.

As per the reports in the Pakistani dailies the members of the group also planned welfare programmes for the group members. The legal expenses of the members arrested, treatment of the injured members and financial aid to the family members are taken care by the group.

The police got information of the group after the kingpin and his aide was arrested. After interrogation it was revealed that the group has committed around 100 robbery and dacoity in various parts of Sindh province.

The police informed that during interrogation, the kingpin of the group confessed that the whatsapp group was created to contact each other without getting traced. Group admin used to plan robbery and only four to five members of the group used to individuals and locations.