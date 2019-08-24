Latest NewsInternational

Female biology teacher charged with raping 15 year old student

Aug 24, 2019, 12:11 am IST
A female teacher has been charged with rape and sodomy after she had sex with her 15-year-old student. Kendall Burk aged 23 was arrested by the police for having sex with her boy student.

It is alleged that Burk , who teaches biology in the Grant County High School had sex with the boy in the summer break for many times. She has been working in the school for just over a year.

She is facing four counts of rape and four counts of sosomy. As per the Kentucky law ‘sodomy’is defined as ‘deviate sexual intercourse’ including ‘oral sex’.

She is accused of having in multiple sexual encounters with the student during the summer holidays. She has been removed from the duties from the school by the school management.

