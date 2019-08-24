Former Pakistan Minister Predicts Who is Going to be India’s Next P.M and You Won’t Guess It! Don’t Miss this

Despite having a plethora of issues to fix in their own country, Pakistan leaders cannot stop themselves from poking their nose into India’s internal affairs. Senator and former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Rehman Malik is one such politician, who has come up making bizarre claims on Twitter. He said that P Chidambaram is arrested because he raised his voice against P.M Modi in Kashmir issue. In the same tweet, he also predicted who will be the next Prime minister of India and he says its none other than Chidambaram!

Note it Mr.Chidanbaram is going to be ur next PM.He is capable politician,” he wrote on Twitter.

Yes he has been arrested for raising his voice agst PM Modi for his illegal acts in Kashmir by scraping the sp status of Kashmir.He raised his voice in favour of oppressed Kashmiris .Note it Mr.Chidanbaram is going to be ur next PM.He is capable politician.@cnni @narendramodi https://t.co/IEexk2FhfA — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 23, 2019

Mr. Malik went on to make a few other strange claims too. He said Indian P.M Modi will soon be tried as a war criminal and he(Malik) himself will argue the case against Mr. Modi. He adds that Modi cannot face him.