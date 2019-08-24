Former President’s Corruption trial adjourned

The trial of the former president of African country Sudan,Omar Al bashir on money laundering and corruption charges were adjourned for one week.

The autocratic leader Omar Al Bashir was ousted by the military in April. He was ousted after months of mass protests. The people protested against his three decade long authoritarian rule.

Bashir was also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide. The case is linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

The decision on Bashir’s extradition will be taken by the military-civilian council formed this week. Earlier the Sudan military has made it clear that he will not be extradited to international trial. The new council has given no indication that it will change that decision.