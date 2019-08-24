Guess what a woman found on her trip to Arkansas, where the public can dig for diamonds

Miranda Hollingshead, a woman from Texas was on a trip to Arkansas and she decided to visit the Crater of Diamonds State Park but little did she know that a big luck was awaiting her. She was in the diamond area with her siblings watching YouTube videos on how to find diamonds and when she glanced down, she saw a stone mixed up with other rocks. She quickly picked it up and right then she knew it was a diamond. She then went to the Diamond Discovery Centre with the rock and staff determined that it was a 3.72 carat yellow diamond. It is the second largest yellow diamond found in the park since an Oklahoma tourist discovered one that was 3.85 carats. Hollingshead said that if she doesn’t sell the diamond, she would probably mount it on a ring.