Indian AirForce to induct first batch of 4 Apache attack helicopters soon

The first batch of 4 Apache attack helicopters, which was handed over to India in July, will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s fleet in Pathankot, Punjab next month. On July 27, US aerospace major Boeing delivered the first four of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF.

Speaking to the news agency IANS, a senior Defence Ministry official said that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to preside over the induction ceremony as the chief guest on September 3.

“Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has already given his consent for the induction ceremony. The helicopters will be handed over by the manufacturer to the Air Force. The induction ceremony will be held at the Pathankot Air Force Station,” the official was quoted as saying.