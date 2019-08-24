J&K : CRPF Jawan commits suicide by shooting himself

An Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his personal weapon on Saturday at his residence here in Anantnag. The 33-year-old Assistant Commandant, M Arvind, hailed from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

“IRLA no 9498, M Arvind, Asstt Comdt of 40 Bn (44 batch DAGO, 33 yrs, married, resident of Coimbatore, TN) committed suicide @ 11.16 pm by shooting himself with his personal weapon at his residence,” CRPF said in a statement.