Maharashtra Navnirman Sena files complaint against Enforcement Directorate

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday filed a complaint against the Enforcement Directorate for not having Marathi signboards in Mumbai office in Dadar area. The complaint was filed with the district collector. In the complaint, the MNS demanded that there should be a Marathi signboard in investigative agency’s Mumbai office.

In the letter given to the district collector, the MNS also cited a law which makes Marathi signboards mandatory in Maharashtra. The MNS’ objection came a day after the investigative agency grilled its chief Raj Thackeray in a money laundering case. Thackeray was questioned by the ED for eight hours.