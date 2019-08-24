Man gives Triple Talaq to wife for giving birth to girl child

A woman in Ayodhya was given instant triple talaq allegedly after she gave birth to a girl child.

The woman identified as Zafrin Anjum, is a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya. According to ANI, the woman was given instant triple talaq by her husband on August 18 after she gave birth to her second child, which was a girl. “Since the first month of our wedding, my husband started torturing me for dowry. When I gave birth to a girl I was given triple talaq. I demand justice,” she said.