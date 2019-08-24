Motorola launches One Action with ultra action camera in India : Price and Features

Motorola launched its ‘One Action’ in India on Friday for ?13,999 and it would go on sale from 30 August.The major highlight of the smartphone is a 117 degree ultra-wide angle camera which lets users shoot videos in landscape format while holding the phone vertically.

In terms of specifications, it features a 6.3-inch full-HD (1080×2520 pixels) IPS CinemaVision display along with 21:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, coupled with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The phone comes with 128GB built-in storage and is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

The device houses a triple rear camera setup. It comes with 12MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor and 16MP sensor. The phone has a 12MP front-facing punch-hole camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.