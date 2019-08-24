P Chidambaram Gets Support From Pakistan Senator Who Invents a Bizzare Reason for his Arrest

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, major politicians of Pakistan cannot stop indulging in India’s internal matters. A few Congress leaders in India too had echoed the views of Pakistan leaders on Kashmir issue and it seems like these Pak politicians are returning the favour.

Senator and former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Rehman Malik has come out supporting P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in connection with the INX Media case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Mr. Malik feels that Chidambaram has been arrested because he opposed the scrapping of Article 370.

Yes he has been arrested for raising his voice agst PM Modi for his illegal acts in Kashmir by scraping the sp status of Kashmir.He raised his voice in favour of oppressed Kashmiris .Note it Mr.Chidanbaram is going to be ur next PM.He is capable politician.@cnni @narendramodi,” wrote Mr Malik on Twitter.

Considering the frivolous nature of his statement, Senator Rehman Malik seems to be suffering a nervous breakdown on Twitter, much like his Prime Minister Imran Khan…