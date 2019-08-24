PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extend Janmashtami greetings to nation

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Taking to his twitter handle, President Kovind wished people a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations. “Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Janmashtami. As we reflect upon the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, may this be a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations for all of us,” the President tweeted

Prime Minister Modi also wished for everyone’s good health and happiness on the joyous occasion. “Janmashtami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna always bring happiness and good health in our lives. Jai Shri Krishna!”, the Prime Minister tweeted.

