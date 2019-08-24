Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Saaho’ collected this whopping amount before its release

‘Saaho’, the yet to release film starring Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor is writing new history in Indian film industry. The film which is all set to release on August 30 has collected a whopping amount even a week before its theatrical release.

One of the most awaited film of the year has reported to be collected around Rs.320 crores as pre-release business. The film has earned this amount by the sale of its theatrical rights.

The film that will be released in five languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada- is made in a huge budget of around 350 crore rupees.

The film directed by Sujeeth has Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.Both the actors play the role of cops in the film. While Prabhas plays the role of an undercover cop, Shraddha portrays the role of a crime branch officer.