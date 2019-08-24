This actress tops Forbes highest-paid actresses list

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has again topped the Forbes Magazines’s list of highest-paid actresses list. This is for the second consecutive year that Scarlett Johansson tops the list.

34-Year -old, Scarlett Johansson has topped the list by around $.56 million income. Her latest film ‘Avenger: Endgame’ was one of the biggest blockbuster.

‘Modern Family’ actress, Sofia Vergara is in the number two with $.44.1 million income. Reese Witherspoon, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress is in the third position and nicole Kidman is in the fourth place. These actresses were in the position with $.35 million, and $.34 million respectively.

Jennifer Aniston with $.28 million income is in the fifth position. Next in the list are Kaley Cuoco with $.25 million, Elisabeth Moss with $.24 million and Margot Robbie with $.23.5 million income. Charlize Theron and Ellen Pompeo were in the 9th and tenth position.

All the revenue of the actresses were calculated between the period of June 1,2018 and June 1,2019.