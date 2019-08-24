This film has beaten ‘Bahubali’ and created a new record

The yet to release film ‘Saaho’ is the most anticipated film of this year. The film starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will be released worldwide on August 30 in four languages. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and malayalam at the same time.

Now the trade analysts have confirmed that the film has beaten ‘Bahubali 2’, the big budget film directed by S.S.Rajamouli. It is reported that the theatrical right of the film ‘Saaho’ for Andhra Pradesh and Nizam regions have been sold for a whopping price of 125 crore rupees. This is a new record.The ‘Bahubali 2’ was sold for Rs.122 crore.

Saaho directed by Sujeeth is the costliest film ever made in India. The film is made in a budget of Rs.500 crore.

The film has a ensemble star cast which include Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Lal and Arun Vijay in significant roles.