‘Will respond to Siddaramaiah at an appropriate time,’ says H.D.Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H.D.Kumaraswamy claimed that he will respond to former Chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah at an appropriate time. He said this as a reply to Congress’ leader’s allegation against his family.

Earlier Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused that H.D.Dewe Gowda and his sons H.D.Kumaraswamy and H.D.Revanna were the cause of collapse of JD(S)-Congress alliance and the coalition government in the state.

Siddaramaiah come with this allegation after H.D.Dewe Gowda accused that Siddaramaiah wanted to make BJP leader Yeddyurappa the Chief Minister of the state instead of his son kumaraswamy. He also accused that both the leaders were worked together in the past.

” I will react to Siddaramaiah’s allegations at an appropriate time, now it is not the right time to react. The political scenario is not right at this point in time. It is time for all secular parties to fight united. Talks of breaking political relationships are not correct, Kumaraswamy tweeted.