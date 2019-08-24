Woman seeks divorce claiming her husband is so loving and caring

A UAE woman had sought a divorce from her extra-caring and loving husband as she apparently felt “choked” by his care and affection.

The woman approached a Shariah court in Fujairah for a divorce from the man lamenting that her husband never yelled at her, nor he ever turned her down. The woman further bemoaned saying that her husband even helped her in cleaning the house and cooked for her.

The woman complained that her life has “turned hell” because of her husband’s generosity and lack of discord between them in their year-long marriage. She stated that her husband was so considerate that he even cooked food for her at times.

“I yearn for at least one day of quarrel, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with gifts. I want to have a real discussion, perhaps a dispute, not this easygoing life of compliance,” the woman said.

In his defence, the man contended that he did nothing wrong and behaved like “a perfect and kind husband.” When his wife complained about his obesity, the man followed a strict diet and exercise regime. However, he suffered a fracture in the leg for his attempts, as per the Khaleej Times report.