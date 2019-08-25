Latest NewsIndia

4-year girl on bike with parents, dies after kite string slits her throat

Aug 25, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
In a tragic incident a four and half year girl was died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string. The girl was traveling on a motorcycle with her parents. The tragic incident took place on Saturday at Khajuri Khas area in New Delhi.

The girl named Ishika is a resident of Sonia Vihar. The family was on its way to a temple in the Jamuna bazar when the accident occured. The girl was sitting in front of the motorcycle which her father was riding.

The girl was rushed to a hospital. But the doctors declared her brought dead. The police has registered a case under the section IPC 304A.

