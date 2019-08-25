Actress raises rape allegation against a plastic surgeon

A television actress has raised rape allegation against famed cosmetic surgeon Dr.Viral Desai. The actress accused that Viral Desai has assaulted her on August 9 when she went his clinic Cosmetic Plastic Surgeries and Laser Super-specialties (CPLSS) at Santacruz in Mumbai for a consultation.

The actress has filed a complaint at the Santa Cruz police station on August 12 under IPC 376, 504, 323 and 506. . She was undergoing ‘Mesotherapy’ – a technique to rejuvenate and tighten skin- at Viral Desai’s clinic from 2015.

“I started consulting Dr. Desai in 2015, however, last year, he started making sexual advances towards me each time I visited his clinic. He would remark on my beauty and expressed wishes to have a sexual relationship with me.” Revealing that she continued to see the doctor because he was considered as one of the best in the city, “I ignored his remarks and maintained a doctor-patient equation with him, she said to a Mumbai Daily

As per the complaint, she had visited the clinic on August 7 for a mesotherapy session. After going home she noticed swelling on her face. The day after she again visited the clinic. But she was asked to sit for hour hours. Later when all other patients had gone doctor Desai took her to a changing room and on pretext of giving her treatment forced himself upon her.

Desai a renowned plastic surgeon in the city has anyway declined the allegations. This is a false and frivolous case. I have been given interim relief from the court and the matter is subjudice. I have full faith in the judiciary and that justice will prevail.