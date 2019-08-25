Bahrain to release 250 Indian inmates in prison

In a humanitarian gesture, the Bahrain government on today announced that it will release 250 Indian inmates in its jails. The decision came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with the Bahrain Prime Minister Bahrain Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa.

Prime Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude for this decision. Prime Minister narendra modi has yesterday visited the gulf country. Modi is the first Indian Prime minister to Visit Bahrain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama. pic.twitter.com/rm2jYUjQSA — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

According to official data around 8189 Indians were lodged in various jails in the foreign countries. Highest number of Indians are jailed in Saudi Arabia at 1811 followed by UAE at 1392.

“In a kind and humanitarian gesture, the Government of Bahrain has pardoned 250 Indians serving sentences in Bahrain. PM @narendramodi thanks the Bahrain Government for the Royal Pardon”, tweeted PMO.