Geelani accuses Centre of forcing demographic change in Kashmir asks people to organise protest

Accusing the Centre of forcing demographic change and settler colonies in Kashmir in violation of all international laws and UN resolutions, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairperson Syed Ali Geelani has urged Jammu and Kashmir’s people to “resist at this critical juncture”.

He issued the statement on Friday.

He has also asserted that the people should organise peaceful protest in their area of residence.

“While doing so, we must remain absolutely disciplined and not give the enemy, who is armed and ready to kill, any excuse whatsoever to hurt our lives and property,” he said.

“If the Indian armed forces still attack our gatherings, the entire responsibility for the possible loss of lives and property will be on them, and the world will remain witness to their deeds.” he added.