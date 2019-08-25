Here is How jasprit Bumrah Responded to Underwear Trolls

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead has just reached 50 wickets in test matches. The pacer is currently playing the test match against West Indies but is in the news for some other reason. A shirtless picture of Bumrah along with Virat Kohli in a swimming pool has surfaced on internet and trollers felt that the underwear Bumrah was wearing was a transparent one.

The fans thought that Bumrah’s private parts were visible and were quick to troll the bowler. Some people had crossed the limits and went on to slam World number one ODI bowler.

Bumrah was not going to get the trolls to go anyway. Hitting back at the trollers he said that some users misunderstood the picture as some people cannot understand light and shadow.

The understanding of lights and shadows isn’t common these days. Hope people recover from it soon,” he wrote.

So what do you think about the picture? Is it a play of light and shadow?