India’s P.V.Sindhu tops the world; Creates new history in BWF World Championship

in badminton, India’s ace badminton player P.V.Sindhu created a new history as she win the title at the BWF World Championship in Bazil, Switzerland today.

Sindhu is the first Indian shuttler to win the World Championship. Sindhu is the second ever player to win five World Championship medals. Sindhu has won two bronze medals, two silver and now a gold.

India’s olympic silver medalist Sindhu has defeated Japanese player Nozom Okuhara in the summit clash. Sindhu defeated the Japanese player by 21-7,21-7.

Okuhara has defeated Sindhu in 2017 fin the finals of the BWF world championship. In a total Sindhu and Okuhara has fought 16 times and Sindhu is holding a slender 8-7 lead.

This is the third time that Sindhu entering the the finals of the world championship. Earlier two times in 2017 and 2018 she has lost in the finals.

24-year-old P.V.Sindhu has entered the final summit of the championship by defeating Chinese player Chen Yu Fei in just 40 minutes by 21-7,21-14.