“Party Asked Followers to be Polite With people, C.M Shooed Away an Old Woman”: Jyothikumar Chamakkala Trolls Kerala C.M

Hours after CPI(M) State Secretary had asked the followers of the party to be polite while dealing with people, Kerala C.M has found himself in a spot of bother as his behaviour towards an old woman, has been criticized widely on social media.
It was seen that Kerala C.M shooed away an old lady, and critics of C.M has taken this as the latest instance of C.M’s ‘rude’ behaviour. There is an explanation being peddled by the supporters of the left that the woman was not mentally stable and we are not sure about the truth behind the theories. Congress leader Jyothikumar Chamakkala, while being on a news channel discussion, touched on the issue.
“C.M believes such instructions to be polite does not apply to him and he behaves in that fashion. A video of C.M driving away an old woman is going viral on social media. Yesterday the party asked followers to be polite and today C.M is doing this. What is C.M’s stand on this issue? He is underlining the fact that the decisions taken by party secretary do not apply to him,” he said.
