Prime Minister legal advice on temporary parliament closure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought legal advice on a temporary closure of British Parliament. International media reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Attorney General’s opinion about a temporary closure parliament for five weeks from September 9.

The move to shut down the parliament temporarily is an attempt to stop British MP’s forcing a further extension to Brexit.

A report in the British daily, Observer says that an email from the senior British government official to an advisor of British Prime Minister makes it clear that the Prime Minister has recently requested the advise of attorney general Geoffrey Cox on the legal side of the shutting down of parliament. The legal advise given backs the PM’s move.

The email shows that the feasibility of a five week parliament shut down is under consideration.