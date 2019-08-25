Latest NewsGulf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with ‘The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ in Bahrain: Video

Aug 25, 2019, 01:47 pm IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the ‘The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ in bahrain. The King of Bahrain His Majesty Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa bestowed the Bahrain Order in recognition of Narendra modi’s efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister NArendra Modi has visited Bahrain on yesterday. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the gulf country.

” I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. I am equally honoured by your Majesty’s friendship for me and for my country. I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. It is an honour for entire India. This is a recognition of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of bahrain and India. These relations go back thousand of years”, said Prime Minister.

