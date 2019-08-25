Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with ‘The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ in Bahrain: Video

Prime minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the ‘The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ in bahrain. The King of Bahrain His Majesty Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa bestowed the Bahrain Order in recognition of Narendra modi’s efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Wonderful meeting with HM Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. His Majesty and I reviewed the complete range of India-Bahrain relations and we look forward to increased cooperation for the mutual benefit of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/vIiVuPlP2M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Prime Minister NArendra Modi has visited Bahrain on yesterday. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the gulf country.

'Awards to Modi from Muslim countries in over five years tight slap for Pakistan' Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/Yz8PaWWNrm pic.twitter.com/TK6lWJJ9z4 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 25, 2019

” I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. I am equally honoured by your Majesty’s friendship for me and for my country. I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. It is an honour for entire India. This is a recognition of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of bahrain and India. These relations go back thousand of years”, said Prime Minister.