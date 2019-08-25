Sonia Gandhi Ready For a Congress Alliance With Left in this State

Congress and the Left seem to be facing an existential crisis in many states in India. Both party’s base has eroded largely in the last few years and they are in a position now to look for a certain alliance to tackle certain situations. Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi reckons West Bengal is one such state where an alliance would help the Congress party and she has given the nod to Congress-Left Front alliance in West Bengal for the upcoming assembly by-polls. This is following Congress’ dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sonia Gandhi had a meeting with West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra in Delhi on Friday and strategies for the by-polls was one of the topics.

“We informed Soniaji about the seat adjustment we are having with the Left Front for the upcoming by elections in the state. She told us if the Left Front agrees then both the parties should go for an alliance in the state,” Mitra said.(as quoted by a national media).

Meanwhile, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier exhorted all opposition parties to come together to stop the march of BJP in the state.