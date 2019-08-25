This is how Bear Grylls was able to understand Hindi according to Modi

The question several people have been asking about after watching the show of Bear Grylls conversing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the special episode of ‘Man Vs Wild’.

Modi gave out the “secret” on Sunday in his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’. He said technology was used extensively in the conversation between the two in the Jim Corbett National Park.

“Whenever I spoke, it was instantly translated into English. Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi and he heard it in English… the communication became very easy. This is an amazing aspect about technology,” the Prime Minister explained. He said, with some hesitation, people do ask him as to how could Grylls understand Hindi.

Was the episode edited later? How many times did the shooting happen for this episode and how it happened? They ask with great curiosity…There is no secret in this. Many people have this question in their minds, so I will unravel this secret. In a way it is no secret at all the reality is that technology was used extensively in my conversation with Bear Grylls,” Modi said.