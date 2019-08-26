Former PM Manmohan Singh Loses SPG Cover

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s top Special Protection Group (SPG) security will be withdrawn. He will have Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover, the home ministry has decided after what it calls a routine assessment taking the inputs of all agencies.

Sources say Manmohan Singh’s security has been reassessed as part of an annual exercise to review the SPG cover that only a select few are entitled to. The elite force, which guards the country’s most protected politicians, will now be tasked with guarding only four people — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on professional assessment by security agencies. Dr. Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover,” a home ministry official said.