NCP MLA set to join Shiv Sena

Maharashtra NCP MLA Dileep Sopal on Monday announced he will soon join the Shiv Sena and contest the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.Mr Sopal, who represents Barshi Assembly constituency in Solapur district, served as a state Cabinet minister in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government.

Addressing a gathering in Solapur on Monday, he said,”I will join the Shiv Sena in the coming days and contest the state elections.” A close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray also confirmed that Mr Sopal will be joining the saffron party.

Last month, NCP MLA Pandurang Barora, who represented Shahapur Assembly seat in Palghar district, joined the Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra. On Sunday, rumours were doing the rounds that NCP’s former minister and heavyweight leader from Konkan region, Bhaskar Jadhav, may join the Sena.