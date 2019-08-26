“Never tried to weaken belief of anyone”, says Minister E.P. Jayarajan

Minister E.P. Jayarajan said that he never tried to weaken the belief of anyone and many of his relatives are believers who are regular visitors of Sabarimala and Guruvayur. He was talking after inaugurating a fund collection campaign at Karamel Muchilot Temple.

“My father was a devotee of Sree Krishna who made monthly visits to Guruvayur temple. I came from such a background. I had to face blames in the name of Sabarimala. What wrong did we commit? No one can violate SC verdict. We only can do that. Heard a lot of verbal abuse. Made us lose the election. CPM does everything to protect places of worship”, Jayarajan said.