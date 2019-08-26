Pro-Modi Comments: K Muraleedharan Slams Shashi Tharoor. Check this Out

Earlier, Congress M.P From Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had backed former union minister Jairam Ramesh and senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi who said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be praised whenever he says or does the right thing. His statement has not been received well by Kerala Congress leaders and M.P from Vadakara, K Muraleedharan, in a Facebook post has lashed out at Mr. Tharoor. He said that those who wish to praise Modi can join BJP.

“People who wish to offer praises to Narendra Modi can shift to BJP. When you are a representative of the party, you are liable to keep up with the opinion of the party. Congress does not belong to anybody’s family to say “nobody should teach me and I will decide what I should say” ” says Muraleedharan in his Fb post. Check this out.