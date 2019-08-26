Snore really loud, annoy your partner, win the prize

A production house in Britain is looking for couples whose relationship has been impacted by their partner’s loud snoring. The show made by Firecracker films is looking for the loudest snorers of the country. One of the spokespersons said that “if your partner snores really loud and it’s annoying you, if you feel like it is going to ruin your relationship, then quickly sign up to the show and win the price”.

The details about this show are still obscure and we don’t know whether it aims to discuss about snoring or the impact of it on relationships. There are no details about which channel the program will be aired on and Firecracker films have not let out much details. They have become a prominent name in the show business with hits like “Big Fat Gypsy Weddings” and “Sex Clinic”.