T.G Mohandas Reveals the Communist Authored Parody For this Patriotic Song, this Will Boil Your Blood

P Bhaskaran, the legendary poet, and lyricist of Malayalam songs has penned more than 3000 songs for about 250 films. He was also a director and a winner of the prestigious J.C Daniel award. One of his famous songs that are so familiar to Malayali is “Bharathamennal paarin naduvil Kevalamoru pidi mannalla…”(which translates to Bharat is not sand in a fist in the middle of this world)

BJP Intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas, in a tweet, has now revealed the parody which allegedly the communists had written back in 1964.

The song is from a movie Aadya Kiranangal which was released in 1964. The parody the Left supporters wrote was like “Konakamennal kaalin naduvil kevalamoru pidi thuniyalla” (which translates to Konakam(loin cloth) is not a piece of cloth in the middle of legs). Check out his tweet.

The Left has always been criticized for their anti-nationalistic stand on multiple issues and Mohandas’ revelation, although sans evidence, is quite credible for those who are familiar with the anti-national stand the left sympathizers have taken.