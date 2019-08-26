This is how Malaika Arora mocked Arjun Kapoor on Social Media !

Arjun Kapoor never leaves a precisous movement to post quirly comments on his friends posts on social media. But during this time, tables turned when Malaika Arora trolled the actor with her funny comment on his post.

On Sunday, Arjun took to Instagram to post a picture of himself looking in the mirror as he dressed up for Lakme Fashion Week 2019. “Mirror mirror (not)on the wall !!! #aboutlastnight #lakmefashionweek2019 #vanitywalapic,” he captioned the picture.

Soon after, his girlfriend Malaika Arora rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Wah Kya humour.”