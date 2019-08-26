What Propelled CPI(M)’s Change in Stand Towards Devotees? Listen to What P.S Sreedharan Pillai Says

The CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had reaffirmed that the party and the left government is not against devotees and the faith of the people, after the CPM state committee meeting which had lasted to six days. This comes after the party had suffered a huge defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and their bullish attitude in the Sabarimala young women entry issue was widely criticized. BJP State President P.S Sreedharan Pillai said that the current change in the stand of the party is a forced change since they had no other go.

“This is the last attempt of the party to keep the support of the people. All roads lead to spirituality is their current stand. This is because they had no other option,” said Sreedharan Pillai while speaking to media. “I don’t think CPI(M) state secretary’s change in the stand is an ideological one. If its an honest change, they should prove it,” said Sreedharan Pillai.

He also added that people have understood all the false propaganda against Narendra Modi and that people are all supportive of Modi’s approach aimed at development.