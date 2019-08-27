Brother’s Day: Dhanush sings for Prithviraj ; Video

Tamil superstar Dhanush is a well-known singer also. His songs has stormed the film world. It is evident for the massive success of his ‘Kolaveri song’ which has almost ruled the world.

Now the Tamil actor is debuting in Malayalam film industry. But this time not as an actor but as a singer. Dhanush has sung a song in the film ‘Brother’s Day’. He has sung the song for Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the male lead in the film.

The lyrical video of the tamil song sung by Dhanush has been released by the makers of the film.

The film marks the directorial debut of Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Shajon will hit the screens on Onam. The film also marks the debut of Tamil actor Prasanna in Malayalam film industry. Prasanna will play the role of villain in the film.

The film has four heroines. Miya George, Prayaga Martin, Madonna Sebastian and Aishwarya Lakshmi. Apart from them Vijayaraghavan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Kottayam Nazeer, Kochu Preman, Ponnamma Babu, Spadikam George and Shivaji Guruvayur will play crucial roles in the film.

The film is bank rolled by Listen Stephan under the banner magic Frames. Jithu Damodar is the director of cinematography.