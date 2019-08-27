Chief minister waives off water bills

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced wavier off water bills by consumers in the state. Arvind Kejriwal made this announcement on today. The important announcement came after the declaration by the Delhi government to bring down the electricity bills.

The AAP leader has announced that all arrears of consumers towards the Delhi Jal board will be waived off. The Delhi Jal Board is the agency responsible for water supply in the state.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board's books. Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing. pic.twitter.com/M2g38idfxl — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

Around 13 lakh people will be benefited by the new announcement. ” This is an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. Only those consumers who have installed meters before november 30 will get the benefit of this scheme”, said Delhi CM.